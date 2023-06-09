Guernsey Electricity power station tours share work of utility
- Published
Islanders will soon have the chance to tour Vale power station.
Guernsey Electricity is hosting five hour-long, free of charge, guided tours at the facility.
It said it hopes to "help islanders understand the work of the local utility as it powers the island's future".
Jon Sexton, Guernsey Electricity's Head of Engineering and Design, said the company wanted to "provide a cleaner, more secure and sustainable future."
He added: "As a company we want our future to complement the States' energy objectives as well as being sustainable and secure.
"This could see our energy supplied by a renewable mix of local sources and imports and the primary use of the power station changed, including the retirement of some of the older diesel generators.
'Real interest'
"Many islanders are showing a real interest in where their electricity comes from and are more aware of environmental issues than ever before. "
The tours will include various fossil-fuel generators currently deployed at the power station and explain how the import cable, which supplies 100% renewable energy from the European grid, works.
The visits are taking place in advance of the future debate in the States of Guernsey on the Electricity Strategy, which will determine the island's long-term direction.
The tours are being run in the evenings and at weekends over the next few weeks.
They start at Electricity House, before taking in the different generators at the Vale site, the control room and Guernsey Electricity's underground tunnel.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.