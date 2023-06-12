Call to be safe with Guernsey beach barbecues
Islanders are being reminded of the importance of properly disposing of single-use barbecues this summer.
The States and Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service are asking people to "think before you bin" to prevent out-of-control fires as part of the #BeFireSmart campaign.
The fire service said it attended four fires started solely by disposable barbecues last summer.
Fires often occur in coastal litter bins, caused by hot embers.
Beach barbecues are only permitted on the north and west coast beaches, excluding the Richmond end of Vazon.
Anyone wishing to do so is asked to light the barbecue after 17:00 BST and put it out by midnight.
They are also asked to light below the high tide mark, at least 4m (13ft) away from any vegetation and away from shingle as stones can explode when exposed to extreme heat.
If a barbecue is being organised for more than 50 people, it is classed as an event and requires a permit.
Barbecues are not permitted on grassland or forested areas, as open flames around dry vegetation can cause fires to escape and destroy valuable resources, habitats, and homes.
'Significant damage'
Andy McCutcheon, Principal Environment Services Officer, said: "In the past we've seen the significant damage caused by barbecues that haven't been properly disposed of, but it's so easy to avoid. 'Think before you bin' is a simple message which when followed will go a long way to avoiding out-of-control fires.
"Before you head to the beach, remember to take a container with you to collect seawater.
"Then, after you've enjoyed your barbecue with friends or family, please douse the barbecue and surrounding sand with seawater until the ash no longer hisses and it's cold to the touch.
"These are simple steps which help to make our beaches safer for everyone and help to protect our environment."
