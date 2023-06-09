Fly infestation caused by chicken egg farm
- Published
Environmental Health in Guernsey is alleging the cause of a fly infestation in St Andrews last year was excrement at a local chicken egg farm.
Law officers acting for the agency served a claim at Guernsey's Royal Court on Friday morning.
It alleges Castel Farm Eggs Limited is behind the issues.
Advocate Mark Dunster, acting for the company, said the issue was "not simple" and the farm had offered to close on a "measured basis".
In a letter, Mr Dunster said the "States of Guernsey should have regard to the effects of the closure of the farm as it will result in the increased need to import eggs from off-island".
He added that the incinerator used by the States of Guernsey was currently out of order, meaning that deceased animals must be double-bagged and kept on site, which attracts "a significant amount of flies to the farm".
Environmental Health hired an independent entomologist to investigate the issue, who alleged the source was Castel Farm Eggs and "in particular the moisture levels of the chicken excreta in the henhouses".
Between 23 May and 6 September 2022, Environmental Health received 34 complaints from residents living in separate households about flies impacting them in their home environment.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.