Guernsey celebrates King's official birthday with free museum admission
Admission to Guernsey's museums will be free of charge on Saturday to mark King Charles III's official birthday.
The entrance fee will be scrapped at Castle Cornet, Fort Grey, Guernsey Museum at Candie and the German Naval Signals HQ.
There will also be a 21-gun salute at midday at Castle Cornet.
The monarch's official birthday has been marked in May or June since 1748, when King George II was on the throne.
