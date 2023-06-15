NICE approved drugs roll-out: has it made a difference?
- Published
A two-year trial giving patients access to new drugs and treatment options is being reviewed.
In 2020 Guernsey States agreed the health service should be offering a similar range to the NHS.
At that point around a third of NICE approved medical treatments weren't available locally unless patients paid for them privately.
The government is now looking at whether it has made a difference and wants feedback from the public.
Recommendations by NICE are routinely picked up and funded across the NHS, but not in Guernsey.
When the trial was announced the health committee said the gap in the availability of drugs and treatments locally was "unacceptable".
It was expected to cost £14m, and make around 93 new treatments available for a range of serious health conditions including cancer, diabetes and MS.
The majority of treatments are medicines, but they can also be other devices, techniques or surgical procedures.
'Lived experience'
It was forecast about 3000 patients would benefit, either by extending life, reducing side-effects, or improving people's quality of life.
An independent company called Solutions for Public Health will conduct an in-depth clinical and financial analysis of the impact of the new treatments.
Feedback from patients, or their families, is also being sought.
CareWatch, an independent panel, is co-ordinating that part of the review.
Mike Reed, a member of the panel, said: "We are keen to hear, understand and pass on evidence of the lived experience from patients or their families, before, during and after a new treatment was made available."
The group also wants to explore whether there are still gaps in what is available locally.
"Some drugs and treatments are still considered too expensive and remain out of reach to some.
"If patients have been denied access to a new treatment we would also like to know so we can highlight areas where access to new treatments is still limited," he said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.