Isle of Herm ferry service to stop
- Published
The Isle of Herm ferry is stopping its passenger service from Wednesday.
It means the Travel Trident will be the only ferry running to and from the Channel Island.
A five-year contract has been agreed for a year-round service from Guernsey.
In return for an annual fee Trident will transport passengers, post, light cargo and fresh food as it did under the previous contract between Herm and Trident that was cancelled in 2020.
At that point Herm bought its own ferry for £750,000, which has been operating since 2021.
A spokesperson for Herm Island said: "There are not enough passengers or qualified crew to support two ferry operators.
"Herm was not seeking to profit from its new ferry, nor to disrupt Trident's business, but simply to ensure there was a guaranteed service in place.
"Now, with a renewed contract, Herm will withdraw its service in the comfortable knowledge that Trident will serve guests, residents and staff during winter and summer," they said.
Herm's back-up ferry, the Herm Lass, will also stop running.
Staff currently employed on the Herm Island boats will be offered other employment where possible.
Any tickets already purchase for Isle of Herm sailings will be valid for use on Trident sailings.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.