Move to stop Guernsey Sport Commission budget cut
A politician is hoping to reverse proposed budget cuts to the Guernsey Sports Commission.
Deputy Andy Cameron has labelled the move to cut the commission's budget as "appalling" and is set to lodge a requete on the issue.
Policy and Resources (P&R) has proposed "a significant reduction" to part of the grant the commission receives.
Mr Cameron was the only member of Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture (ESC) Committee to object.
The sports commission received £478,000 from the States for its main funding and £321,000 for the sports strategy in 2021.
'Negative impact'
If the update to the Government Work Plan is approved by deputies in July the commission will receive £124,000 in 2024, alongside £82,000 every year between 2025 and 2030 as part of the States sports strategy.
Mr Cameron said: "From boxing to skateboarding, this will have a negative impact across the board."
ESC President Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the committee greatly values the work of the Guernsey Sports Commission.
She stressed the general grant and separate grant to support sport in schools would continue, with the cut focussed on funding for the Active 8 strategy.
She said: "While this funding would be a reduction on the amount provided during the last three years, we believe that when combined with a focus on new ways of working and with increased levels of fundraising, the commission will be able to continue to deliver against the priorities of Active 8."
'Appalling message'
Mr Cameron said this sent "an appalling message" weeks before Guernsey hosts the Island Games.
He said: "Thirty per cent of our year 7 students are obese and we need to be pushing sport because if we don't we'll have a health crisis."
Mrs Dudley-Owen said the rest of the committee believed they had proposed a balance of supporting the commission in its work and being "custodians of public funds, ensuring every amount is used as efficiently as possible".
A spokesperson for the Guernsey Sports Commission said it "needed time to consider how and where" the funding cut "may impact our work".
They added: "We look forward to continuing to discuss the funding proposals with the committee... and until then do not wish to say anything more publicly."
Deputies will vote on a mid-term reset to the Government Work Plan in July.
