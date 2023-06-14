First aid volunteers wanted to support ambulance service
An initiative to support Alderney's ambulance service has been launched.
St John Ambulance and Rescue Service (SJARS) has begun its St John Lifesavers campaign to recruit volunteers as first aiders.
Community First Responders (CFRs) will be trained to "provide life-saving" support before an ambulance arrives to increase the chance of survival.
Aimee Lihou, SJARS Head of Quality and Patient Safety, said it would "make a difference when it really matters".
She said: "There is a long tradition of people in Alderney volunteering to support their community in a number of ways, and this scheme will help meet the unique needs of the island and provide additional resilience for the ambulance service.
'Extra support'
"These are unpaid roles, but volunteers will gain valuable life skills and will be giving back to their community, St John will provide training and education, equipment, support and uniforms."
The scheme will provide "extra support and added resilience in major incidents" during times of high demand and potential adverse weather conditions, which could prevent Guernsey services getting to the island.
Volunteer roles include community first responders, volunteer ambulance reserve and guardians of Alderney's public access defibrillators.
Volunteers will be trained in how to set up major incident equipment, assist with transport, logistic and basic first aid.
Guardians of the public access defibrillators will carry out regular checks and routine maintenance so they are always in working order.
Islanders can register for the scheme at the Health and Social Care Open Day at the Mignot Memorial Hospital on Saturday 17 June, between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.
