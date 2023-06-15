Bristol pilot cutter offers children 'crazy' experience
About 750 children will have the chance to sail a replica pilot cutter this week.
Three boats, the Amelie Rose, Merlin and Polly Agatha, have been brought over to the island by the Set Sail Trust.
As well as getting young people out on the water, the project aims to teach them about Guernsey's nautical history.
Bristol Pilot Cutters Week is a scheme that has been running in Guernsey since 2006.
Primary schools, disadvantaged children and youth groups have been invited to take part.
Bethany, 11, went out on Wednesday and said the trip had been "crazy and a really fun experience to do".
Every child is given a booklet with information about the boats and landmarks that can be spotted around Guernsey, Herm and Sark.
Nick Beck, skipper, said; "We run these sailing initiatives across the UK, however, this is the event with the largest youth participation, and that is fantastic."
D'Arcy Brimson, Guernsey's outdoor education officer, said: "To be able to provide young people with the opportunity to get out exploring and learning about our seas is fantastic.
"Setting sail on a pilot cutter will be an incredible experience that the youngsters won't forget in a hurry."
