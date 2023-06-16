Guernsey residents named in King's Birthday Honours
Four people from Guernsey have been named in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Among them is the Bailiff, Richard McMahon, who has been awarded a knighthood for services to the Crown and community.
David Warr, Kevin Adams and Alan Gough were also named in the honours list.
Mr Gough said he was "very proud" to be appointed an MBE for services to music in Guernsey.
"It is very humbling to know that someone has taken the time to nominate me," he said.
Mr Gough moved to Guernsey in 1981 as head of woodwind for the school's music service and later formed the Guernsey Chamber Choir and Orchestra.
He also founded the Youth Jazz Orchestra in 1992 and the Guernsey Symphonic Winds in 2005.
"It was so wonderful to give my 93-year-old mother the good news," Mr Gough added.
Mr Adams was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Sark.
He has been a volunteer fire officer since 1989, a church organist, choirmaster and also helped to excavate and maintain a World War Two gun emplacement.
"It's absolutely fantastic, it was certainly off the track and I wasn't expecting it," Mr Adams explained.
He said he had been in contact with Government House arranging coronation medals for his fire crew when he found out.
"Then the phone rings and it's Government House asking if I'd be willing to accept the medal."
Mr McMahon is the 90th Bailiff and the first not to have been born on the island.
He said: "I was thrilled at hearing the news from His Excellency that I had been recommended for a knighthood.
"Whilst I appreciate that it is a personal honour, importantly it is ongoing recognition of the significance across our community of the office of bailiff, and I could not fulfil the functions of that office without the support of all my colleagues, to whom I am immensely grateful."
Mr Warr was appointed an OBE for services to the community in Guernsey.
"I am both surprised and delighted in equal measure at the news that I am to receive an OBE by way of the King's Birthday Honours list," he said.
