Broken glass and vapes found on beaches in Guernsey
Reports of broken glass being found on beaches in Guernsey has prompted a reminder to islanders of the beach code.
The States of Guernsey said cigarette butts and vapes had also been found, and urged people to take their litter home or use a bin.
Andy McCutcheon, principal environment services officer, said islanders need to "make sure they're considerate".
He added reports of glass on the beach is "a concern" and a "safety hazard".
He said: "The warm weather we're enjoying is perfect for heading to the beach, but we need to make sure we're considerate in how we act so that it is enjoyable for all of us.
"Reports of glass on the beach is a real concern. Broken glass is a safety hazard anyway, but what makes it even more dangerous on the beach is that we all normally walk around with nothing on our feet, and understandably because you shouldn't expect to find broken glass there.
"Please take reusable plastic containers instead to avoid risk to yourself or others who will use the beach."
The Beach Code also states beach-goers should keep music to "a volume which does not disturb other people or wildlife" and to check the time and height of high tide.
