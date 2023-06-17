Guernsey care home residents walk 59 miles for charity
- Published
Care home residents have been praised for taking part in their own version of the Guernsey round island walk.
Sixty-three residents from Rosaire Court and Gardens completed their goal of walking 39 miles, plus an additional 20 miles, mainly around the building's car park.
They walked aided and some used sticks and were pushed in wheelchairs. Family and friends also took part.
The Step-by-Step Saffery Walk coincided with the main event held on 10 June.
The challenge allowed islanders of all abilities to participate by walking 50 metre segments at a time.
Rosemary Bishop-White, chair of the Rosaire Community Association, said all residents were awarded a medal for their efforts.
"Our residents, a lot of whom have disabilities either seen or unseen disabilities, could not possibly go into the walk and do the miles that were needed," she said.
"There was no pressure on anybody to do more than they could do.
"Today they're all saying, 'yes we're doing it again next year' - so they've taken it on board.
"I am very, very proud of them."
Resident Jean Godfrey, 87, did 11 laps of the car park and said: "It was for a very good reason and at the end of the day I raised quite a lot of money as well so it was brilliant."
Fellow resident Margaret Bretel completed eight laps.
"It was very good and I enjoyed it better in the rain than if it was too hot. It was lovely and it was a good atmosphere so we were quite happy to do it," she said.
The Rosaire Community Association is one of this year's nominated charities set to receive funds from the Saffery Rotary Walk.
