Tortoise, 85, returns home after five-day search in Guernsey
- Published
An 85-year-old tortoise that went missing in Guernsey has been found after five days, her owner has said.
Tim the tortoise went missing from a garden at Jerbourg Point on Friday last week.
Her owner, Maggie Talbot-Cull, said it was possible a gate may have been left open and Tim wandered out, prompting a "needle in a haystack" search.
But she said Tim was found back in the garden on Wednesday afternoon.
"We are thrilled," she said.
Ms Talbot-Cull said it is not clear who returned the reptile because no-one was home at the time she was returned.
She said she would be donating £100 to the GSPCA as a thank you to all those who helped search for her.
Earlier, there was concern that Tim may have fallen down one of the nearby cliffs.
"It's like a needle in a haystack," she said before she was found.
"The worry is that she has fallen off a cliff and is on her back. She's very-well camouflaged and quite heavy, I can only just lift her.
"The family have had her since the war and you feel awful to have lost her."
Ms Talbot-Cull said she was gifted the tortoise by her godmother after World War Two.
She said Tim was believed to have been a male for the first 25 years of her life but a vet later confirmed she was female.
"We kept the name because that's what we had always called her," she said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.