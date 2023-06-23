Guernsey Island Games 2023 opening ceremony plans revealed
- Published
Hundreds of musicians, singers, performers and entertainers will take part in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.
Samba, bagpipes, a big band, cheerleaders, majorettes and a vintage Guernsey tractor will all be involved, organisers said.
The traditional water ceremony - where water brought from each island is mixed together - will be held at North Beach.
Then about 2,5000 athletes and team members will parade to Albert Pier.
Amanda Hibbs, communications and events director for Guernsey 2023, said: "There is a wonderful Guernsey feel to this event because all of the acts and entertainers are locally based, and all of the support is being provided by local companies.
"We have hundreds of musicians, singers, performers, and entertainers, many of them children.
"As the teams parade along the seafront, they will be interspersed with the Rebellion Allstars cheerleaders, the Samba Burros, the Boys Brigade Band, the Guernsey Majorettes, a group of bagpipers, and Jet the puffin, who will ride in a trailer pulled by the vintage tractor."
It is the third time Guernsey has hosted the games, the first time was in 1987 when the opening ceremony was held in Cambridge Park and in 2003 it was held on the St Peter Port seafront for the first time.
On Saturday 8 July, North Beach car park will close from midday and the seafront will close from 16:00 BST with spectators encouraged to assemble along the seafront and North Beach from 17:00 with the ceremony beginning from 18:30.
"The opening ceremony will set the tone for the whole games, so we're encouraging islanders to come out, cheer, wave, and have a good time," said games director Julia Bowditch.
"We want to give the visiting athletes a proper Guernsey welcome to our special and unique island.
"People still talk about the 2003 opening ceremony, so come and be part of history."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.