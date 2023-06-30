Guernsey States survey sees hundreds of savings ideas
Hundreds of ideas have been put forward by the public for ways Guernsey States could save money.
A survey was launched a week ago asking the public to give their views on cost cutting options.
It is part of research by the States team tasked with finding recurring savings of £10m to £16m a year.
More than 500 suggestions have come out of the process so far, for helping to reduce the cost of public services within five years.
It is part of work to investigate how to offset a £100m a year shortfall in the States finances caused by Guernsey's changing demographics.
With people living longer, and the birth rate dropping, the bill for delivering services like health and pensions is going up.
At the same time the number of people working and contributing is dropping.
Deputy Dave Mahoney, chair of the sub-committee said: "We've given the community an early and open opportunity here to put forward their views so we can see what people are thinking, and where they believe the opportunities lie.
"The number of responses so far is very good, and each and every one will be considered by the sub-committee."
The 506 suggestions made so far have come from 231 members of the public.
Another member of the sub-committee, Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, said it exceeded expectations.
"The wide public engagement process is just the first step in identifying a diversity of options and further detailed work will need to be completed," she said.
The public have until 14 July to give their views.
