Missing armband reunited with owner after 35 years
- Published
A lost child's swimming armband has been reunited with the family that lost it 35 years ago.
It had 'Darren' written in marker pen on it when it was found outside the harbour at St Peter Port.
Mother-of-four Sue Lucas, said she lost the band on a beach swimming trip with her son Darren in 1988.
"I had bags and bags of stuff to take down which is probably why I didn't notice the arm band was missing until a couple of days later," she said.
The man who found it on the beach, called Damian, recognised the name on the armband and so contacted the family.
"I realised it must have been down there for 30 years at least
"It obviously washed around with the tide and I think it must have been buried in the sand. It's a good advert for plastic not biodegrading."
Ms Lucas said she had offered to frame to band for now 40-year-old Darren but he politely declined.
"He did say it's probably the reason why he still swims round in circles to this day," she added.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.