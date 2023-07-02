Hundreds join Guernsey suicide awareness walk
- Published
More than 600 islanders have joined a walk along Guernsey's east coast to raise awareness of suicide.
People gathered in Vale Castle to start the walk at 04:00 BST. The so-called Walk of Hope ends at Valette Bathing Pools.
The event was organised by Guernsey Mind, a mental health charity.
Chief executive of the charity Jo Cottell said suicide was "a really big taboo" and "sharing how people are feeling gives people more hope".
It is the third year the walk has taken place.
Ms Cottell said: "Suicide is still a really big taboo so people are frightened to talk about it but what we do know is that by sharing how people are feeling - it gives people more hope."
