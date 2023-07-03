Guernsey politician branded 'tenant from hell' in court
A Guernsey politician has been branded as "the tenant from hell" by his landlord during an eviction hearing.
McAulay Market Buildings is attempting to remove Deputy Andy Taylor's company Barnabe Ltd from its coffee shop in St Peter Port, the Royal Court heard.
Advocate Alison Antill alleges Barnabe Ltd had not kept the property in good condition, and so had broken its lease.
Representing himself, Mr Taylor said work needed was a couple of thousand pounds and not grounds for eviction.
In his closing address, Mr Taylor said, as a tenant of a 150-year-old building, the conduct of McAulay Market Buildings was "commercially unethical" and that the handling of the situation had been "terrible."
When questioned by Advocate Antill, director of McAuley Market Buildings Charles McHugh described Mr Taylor as "the tenant from hell".
He said he recused himself from the decision to evict Mr Taylor because he believed the defendant had a "grievance" against him.
Mr McHugh told the court their interactions were "combative" from an early stage, which Mr Taylor disputed.
Mr Taylor said the request to sort out some of the issues with the building was ambiguous and he believed the work needed to be done by the end of the lease in May 2024.
He told the court the eviction notice "came out of the blue" and was a shock.
He added that he had offered to go through arbitration to try and find a resolution but that "the landlord preferred eviction".
The court was told the notice to quit, or eviction notice, was served to Barnabe Ltd on 14 November 2022 by the Sheriff.
Advocate Antill said there were a number of parts of the property which had not been repaired since Mr Taylor was informed of the issues with the building in July 2022.
She listed that the problems included broken pipes, fallen brick work and issues with the roof which had not been fixed by Mr Taylor and Barnabe Ltd.
In closing, Mr Taylor told the court a lot of the issues highlighted had been present for 10 years, while others had already been remedied.
When asked about what stay Advocate Antill would consider for the defendant, she said none as so much time had passed since the original notification there were problems in the building.
Mr Taylor said if the court was to evict the company, he would like a stay of up to the end of the lease on 2 May 2024.
Deputy Bailiff Jessica Rowland said she would come back with a verdict at 14:30 on 13 July.
