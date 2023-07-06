Guernsey Water: 'Earthy' smell caused by algal blooms
Guernsey Water has told islanders not to worry if tap water looks, smells or tastes different to normal.
The company said the change was because of algal blooms in some of its reservoirs, which are caused seasonally due to high temperatures.
Concerns were raised by people who said their tap water smelt "earthy".
Margaret McGuinness, the water quality risk manager, said the water was still safe to drink, and that it was being "monitored daily".
She said: "It is perfectly safe to drink and as usual is being monitored daily for bacteriological and chemical quality, in line with the UK Drinking water regulations.
"These tests are carried out against around 130 parameters and are undertaken at three different stages in the water treatment process, namely at the water treatment works, at service reservoirs and at customers' taps, to ensure the quality of our drinking water."
