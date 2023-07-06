Guernsey harbour and airport fees could increase
- Published
Fees at Guernsey's harbour and airport may have to increase, the politician in charge of ports has said.
Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB), said the deficit for the facilities could be around £6m in 2023.
A review has begun to see how savings can be made alongside where charges can be raised to get more money for the ports.
Mr Roffey said the loss-making at the ports "cannot continue indefinitely."
He said there are currently some areas at Guernsey's ports where the fees do not cover the cost of what was provided.
"There are areas where we are well below similar ports and we have to address that. It's nice to offer discounted rates for private boat moorings, we can't afford to do that."
'Financial stability'
Mr Roffey warned the deficit for 2024 could be as high as £7.8m.
He said: "The ports business must not be a drain on an already very squeezed public purse, now the pandemic is over, the ports have to adapt to what is, at least for the time being, the new normal.
"The STSB has therefore initiated a comprehensive review of revenue and expenditure."
The results of the review are expected to be published before the end of 2023, alongside the STSB's proposals for fees and charges.
Mr Roffey said: "This is not all about raising charges, we anticipate the route to financial stability requires a combination of approaches.
"It will require efficiency savings, as well as exploring new revenue opportunities, and there may be a case for some targeted general revenue support, where a specific requirement is identified."
Mr Roffey urged deputies who wanted to see the ports on "a more sound financial footing" to support STSB's proposals at the end of 2023.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.