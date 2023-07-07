Court hears detective 'lied to save his own skin'
A former Guernsey Police detective has been found guilty of intending to pervert the course of justice in a case relating to a rape investigation.
Aaron Cusack, 26, also admitted three counts of failing to disclose information.
During a five-day trial, he admitted accessing the mobile phone of an alleged victim of rape before the high tech crime unit could examine it.
After the hearing, Guernsey's Chief Officer Ruari Hardy, apologised.
Mr Hardy added: "This conduct undermines the trust and confidence of our community in an organisation that is here to protect and serve and keep the most vulnerable safe.
"As shown in this case, Cusack did not do this and did not provide the level of service we should be delivering to members of the public: for that I publicly apologise."
Earlier, the prosecution told Guernsey's Royal Court that Cusack was once "well-respected and competent".
But it said the officer, who had been promoted to detective, had "lied to save his own skin", was deliberately devious, and had said many "half truths" while in court.
The court heard Cusack had been part of an investigation into an alleged rape.
The prosecution claimed Cusack had pressurised a woman, with whom he had prior dealings, to drop a rape allegation against another man.
Cusack admitted accessing her mobile phone at the police station before the high tech crime unit was able to examine it.
'Professional embarrassment'
The prosecution argued he did so in order to view messages that could be damaging to him.
It was noted in court that Cusack failed to disclose aspects of his own online relationship with the complainant prior to being involved in the investigation.
Cusack admitted he refused to give the passcodes to his personal devices, including a phone, laptop and tablet, due to fears of "professional embarrassment" and that his "privacy meant more than my job".
He also admitted he had "made a lot of mistakes in dealing with this incident".
Cusack was bailed for sentencing on 25 September.
Speaking after the trial, Mr Hardy said Cusack had been sacked in 2021 following an investigation by the Professional Standards Department of the Guernsey Police.
He was later charged with perverting the course of justice and three telecommunications offences for not disclosing his device passcodes to investigating officers, he said.
Mr Hardy said management had taken "immediate action" to suspend Cusack as "soon as practicable" and he was dismissed "at the soonest opportunity".
Expressing his "deep disappointment", Mr Hardy said Cusack's conduct had undermined the "credibility and hard work of every serving officer and member of staff within Guernsey Police".
He added: "As an organisation we will always take necessary action to identify and robustly deal with such conduct.
"Serving officers professionally identified and secured the evidence in this case which has led to this conviction."
He added: "I understand how the community will view this case, particularly in the context of the broader policing issues in the UK, but I am confident that the conduct of one individual does not reflect the commitment and dedication of the staff working within Guernsey Police in serving the community."
