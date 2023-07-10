Island Games: Thousands attend as event gets under way
The Island Games in Guernsey has attracted thousands of athletes and spectators since the official opening ceremony on Saturday.
About 1,200 volunteers are also involved in supporting the games which will run until Friday 14 July.
It is the first time Guernsey has hosted the games since 2003.
Guernsey successfully bid to host the games in 2021 but that was delayed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is the third time Guernsey has hosted the games.
The first time was in 1987 when the opening ceremony was held in Cambridge Park and in 2003 it was held on the St Peter Port seafront for the first time.
Events this year began with the opening ceremony on the seafront in St Peter Port on Saturday, with people lining the main street.
Entertainment included live music from the likes of Jet, Piping Guernsey, the Guernsey Majorettes and the Boys Brigade Band, organisers said.
