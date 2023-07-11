Fund launched for environmental projects in Guernsey
Schools, charities and sports clubs are among organisations in Guernsey invited to apply for up to £5,000 funding for environmental projects.
The Together We Can fund has been set up by the Islands Energy Group (IEG).
It aims to support local organisations that are actively working to minimise their own or the community's impact on the environment.
Funding applications can be submitted throughout the year, with awards taking place in March and October.
IEG's chief sustainability officer, Alex Herschel, said: "We recognise that there are people that are working hard to trailblaze sustainable change in their organisations or through research or nature-related conservation work that just need that extra financial support to be able to achieve their ambitions.
"We can't wait to hear about the amazing projects going on in our community."
The fund follows the publication of the Group's Sustainability Strategy which outlines the steps it's taking to achieve Net Zero by 2050.
