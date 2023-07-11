Island Games: Day three of event gets under way

Crowds lining the street for the Island Games 2023 opening ceremony
Thousands of athletes and spectators have travelled to Guernsey for the event

The third day of The Island Games 2023 is under way with various sporting events taking place across a number of venues on the island.

Archery, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis and indoor bowls are among the sports.

This is the third time Guernsey has hosted the event which is set to draw to a close on Friday.

Guernsey is the only island to have hosted the games three times. The first was in 1987 and the second was in 2003.

Guernsey's women bowlers took Island Games gold in the open triples as they beat the Falkland Islands' men 20-6
There was a big turnout at the table tennis in which Jersey played Guernsey in the final of the team event
Jersey's men eased into the football semi-finals of the 2023 Island Games as they crushed St Helena 5-0
The individual archery event took place on Tuesday
Archery has been part of the NatWest International Island Games since the 1987 games which were hosted in Guernsey
It was a family affair at the badminton on Monday as three members of the Trebert family picked up bronze medals

