Island Games: Day three of event gets under way
The third day of The Island Games 2023 is under way with various sporting events taking place across a number of venues on the island.
Archery, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis and indoor bowls are among the sports.
This is the third time Guernsey has hosted the event which is set to draw to a close on Friday.
Guernsey is the only island to have hosted the games three times. The first was in 1987 and the second was in 2003.
