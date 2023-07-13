Five-fold increase in cocaine seizures at Guernsey border
Efforts to tackle cocaine smuggling in Guernsey will continue to be a priority following a five-fold increase in illegal imports of the drug in 2022.
But the Bailiwick of Guernsey Law Enforcement (BLE) annual report also showed border seizures of cannabis fell from 141 in 2021 to 45 in 2022.
Authorities believe the introduction of prescribed medicinal cannabis has had an impact on the illegal market.
The report also pointed to increases in the importation of offensive weapons.
'Illegal drug landscape'
Ruari Hardy, head of Law Enforcement, who compiled the report, said: "Looking at trends in this area, it can be seen that the introduction of prescribed medicinal cannabis into the jurisdiction has undoubtedly had an impact on the illegal market for the drug locally.
He added: "Additionally the seizures of the synthetic cannabinoid liquids and powders have completely fallen away, changing the illegal drug landscape in Guernsey."
The report shows Guernsey Border Agency made 11 seizures of cocaine with a value of more than £47,000 in 2022.
Mr Hardy said steroid importations were also high during 2022 prompting a move to advertise the dangers of steroids in local fitness establishments.
The report said in 2022 training was launched for all police staff to have a better understanding of coercive and controlling behaviour and domestic abuse.
Staff carried out work to improve understanding of violence and intimidation against women and girls and the report said the volume of sexual offences increased due to better reporting.
Guernsey Police delivered a survey on violence, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour within the night-time economy with responses from 984 people.
The report also noted the new Sexual Offences (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020 came into effect in March 2022 which introduced new sexual offences broadly similar to England and Wales.
The survey revealed:
- 572 people had experienced physical or sexual abuse, such as grabbing or inappropriate touching
- 566 experienced verbal abuse or inappropriate comments
- 161 said they had their drinks tampered with or spiked
- 57 respondents also said they had been the victim of other offences, including rape, unsolicited sexting, emotional or coercive abuse, and stalking
- 502 respondents reported that they had experienced violence, intimidation or inappropriate behaviour during the last two years
The BLE report said although Guernsey Police emerged strongly from the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, the restrictions created a significant backlog in training programmes for front-line staff.
Officers from the Civil and Nuclear Constabulary were seconded into Guernsey Police to cover staff shortages while permanent staff completed essential training courses.
Concluding the report, Mr Hardy said: "Law enforcement services do not remain static: services are affected by changes in law, changes in public expectation, changes in demand, and changes in best practice.
"The organisation must be able to swiftly adjust and change to achieve professional best practice."
