Island Games 2023: Bid to track down owner of ceramic ram mascot
A man who has taken care of a ceramic ram for 20 years is hoping to track down its owner at the Island Games.
Terry Ferbrache said the ram, thought to be a mascot, was found after the closing ceremony when when the games were last held in Guernsey in 2003.
Mr Ferbrache said he was on a mission to reunite the recently rediscovered ornament with its team.
It is thought to belong to the Swedish island of Gotland - which has a ram on its flag.
Mr Ferbrache, who owns Fletcher Sports in St Peter Port, said the ram - which is nicknamed Harry II - was recently rediscovered in the lead-up to the games.
He said: "I did have a panic - I thought, where is it now?
"He was there quite happy in a box in the corner of our shop, so it was fine.
"We washed him down and dusted him off and hopefully we can return him to the rightful owner. He's looking resplendent."
The Island Games usually takes place every other year, with 24 islands from around the world competing.
It includes islands from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic to the Caribbean, as well as islands that are part of the British Islands.
Guernsey is hosting the 2023 event, which will conclude on Friday.
