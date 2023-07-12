Island Games: Fourth day of competition
The Island Games 2023 has entered its fourth day of competition in Guernsey.
Road racing, table tennis and basketball were among the sports being competed in on day four.
Thousands of athletes and officials have travelled to the island and about 1,200 volunteers are involved in supporting the games.
Guernsey's Jamie-Lee Wright and Sam Culverwell won the women's and men's road race gold medals, while Jersey's Lucy O'Sullivan took gold in archery.
Meanwhile Jersey's Hannah Silcock also won gold in her table tennis event.