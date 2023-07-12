Island Games: Fourth day of competition

Group photo of cyclists
Gold for Team Guernsey in the Road Race cycling event

The Island Games 2023 has entered its fourth day of competition in Guernsey.

Road racing, table tennis and basketball were among the sports being competed in on day four.

Thousands of athletes and officials have travelled to the island and about 1,200 volunteers are involved in supporting the games.

Guernsey's Jamie-Lee Wright and Sam Culverwell won the women's and men's road race gold medals, while Jersey's Lucy O'Sullivan took gold in archery.

Meanwhile Jersey's Hannah Silcock also won gold in her table tennis event.

Guernsey men's basketball team was beaten by the Caymen Islands 70-49 on day four of the games
The men's peloton race took place on Wednesday
Teams competed in table tennis
The Island Games is being hosted in Guernsey for the third time, the first was in 1987 and the second was in 2003

