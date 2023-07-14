Politician to be evicted from St Peter Port coffee shop
A Guernsey politician is set to be evicted from his coffee shop in St Peter Port in September.
Deputy Andy Taylor, the sole shareholder of Barnabe Ltd which runs Taylor's Coffee Shop, was found by jurats at Guernsey's Royal Court to have breached the terms of his lease.
Jurats found Mr Taylor had deliberately breached his lease with McAulay Market Buildings by not undertaking repairs.
He was notified these needed to be done on 4 July 2022.
The court was told the repairs would cost £4,716.
In Guernsey's Royal Court Deputy Bailiff Jessica Rowland said the jurats decided the evidence of the surveyors, who provided the evidence of the dilapidations, should be believed over the evidence of Mr Taylor.
Mr Taylor said being evicted from the premises would mean three staff having to find work.
He had asked the court, if it found he should be evicted, to give him a stay until the end of his lease in May 2024.
In court, throughout the two days of hearings Mr Taylor represented himself, while McAulay Market Buildings was represented by Advocate Alison Antill of law firm Ferbrache and Farrell.
During the hearing Mr Taylor was described as 'the tenant from hell' by Charles McHugh one of the Directors of McAulay Market Buildings.
Mr Taylor said in pursuing this eviction his landlords had been "terrible" and had acted in a "commercially unethical" manner.
He was served an eviction notice by the sheriff on 14 November 2022.
The Deputy Bailiff ordered that Mr Taylor should pay 75% of the costs from the trial.
