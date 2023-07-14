Island Games: Sixth and final day of competition
- Published
The Island Games 2023 is coming to a close on the fifth and final day of sporting events.
Thousands of athletes and officials have travelled to the island and about 1,200 volunteers have been involved in supporting the games.
Among the sports on Friday were cycling, table tennis, basketball, football, and athletics.
The closing ceremony will take place on Friday evening, starting at about 20:00 BST.
