Island Games: Sixth and final day of competition

The Guernsey Women's Basketball team before their Bronze medal match vs Isle of Man at The Island Games 2023
Guernsey's women won their first Island Games basketball medal in six years in front of a passionate home crowd

The Island Games 2023 is coming to a close on the fifth and final day of sporting events.

Thousands of athletes and officials have travelled to the island and about 1,200 volunteers have been involved in supporting the games.

Among the sports on Friday were cycling, table tennis, basketball, football, and athletics.

The closing ceremony will take place on Friday evening, starting at about 20:00 BST.

In the women's race Jersey's Flo Thomas won silver, finishing five seconds behind Gibraltar's Olivia Lett
The victory over Ynys Mon was Jersey's first men's gold medal since 2009 and their fourth in total having also won in 1997 and 1993
Abi Galpin (left) added two relay golds to the 200m title she won earlier in the week
Alastair Chalmers (left) won Guernsey's first-ever athletics medal at last summer's Commonwealth Games when he was third in the 400m hurdles
Guernsey beat Jersey 3-1 in the mixed doubles semi-final event

