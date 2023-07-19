Stamps to celebrate Guernsey's postal independence
Guernsey Post has released four stamps depicting the island's first ever regional stamps.
The stamps were issued before Guernsey gained postal independence on 1 October 1969.
Two of the stamps were issued in 1948, with the approval of King George VI, to mark the third anniversary of the liberation of the Channel Islands.
Bridget Yabsley, from Guernsey Post, said she was "excited" about the release.
Guernsey lily
In the absence of any heraldry associated with the Channel Islands, the stamps depict men gathering seaweed alongside the image of King George VI's head.
In 1958, the first of Queen Elizabeth II's Guernsey regional stamps were issued.
Her Majesty's portrait is off-centre to the right, with the Crown of William the Conqueror in the top left-hand corner and below it, a stylised Guernsey lily.
Completing the set is the £1.86 stamp, released in 1964.
It features Queen Elizabeth II in the centre, with the Guernsey lily in the bottom left corner and the Crown of William of Normandy in the top right corner.
German occupation
The Queen Elizabeth II stamps were designed by Eric A Piprell, who was born and educated in Guernsey before later studying under H Sandwith, a Fleet Street freelance journalist and commercial artist.
Mr Piprell joined Guernsey Press Company Limited as a commercial artist but moved to London in 1957.
Ms Yabsley said: "We are excited to celebrate Guernsey's regional stamps which were first issued 75 years ago to celebrate the third anniversary of the liberation of the Channel Islands from German occupation during the war.
"The regional stamps for Guernsey were invalidated for use in Guernsey and Jersey on 30 September 1969, just before Guernsey's postal independence, although they remained valid for use across the United Kingdom until 30 September 1970."
