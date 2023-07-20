Key hospital route to close for two months
Staff, patients and visitors going to Guernsey's hospital have been asked by the States to consider "alternatives to driving" during a road closure.
Rue Rondel will close for two months from the junction of Oberlands Road to the Emergency Department, States of Guernsey said.
It means some parking spaces at Princess Elizbeth Hospital (PEH) will be unavailable.
Drivers are asked to park in designated spaces to avoid blocking ambulances.
"Essential trenching works", which involve digging underground, are due to start at 08:00 BST on Thursday and traffic will be redirected.
Drivers are advised to follow signs along a section of road alongside Le Marchant Ward at the Vauquiedor end of the hospital site.
This would enable access to the Emergency Department and the receptions for Radiology, Fracture Clinic and the Day Patient Unit, the States said.
It also leads to the Bulstrode Entrance of the hospital, the delivery loading bay, and the external entrance to the Dining Room, it added.
