Sark Electricity drops price to lowest in decades
Sark Electricity has announced its prices will drop by 9p to 44p per unit from 1 August.
Alan Witney-Price, managing director, said lower fuel prices and increased sales had had "a significant impact" but the move "primarily" followed talks with the new price commissioner.
He said the company was "delivering the lowest unit price for residents in decades and we are aiming lower".
His aim is to reduce the costs to customers to 37p per unit.
Guernsey Electricity's standard unit charge is 22.64p and the UK average based on figures from October 2022 is 34p.
Mr Witney-Price said he was hoping to work with the new commissioner and Chief Pleas to secure permission "to move ahead with necessary changes to infrastructure, reconnect outlying residents and deliver an energy future that provides security and stability for years to come".
