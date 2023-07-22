Vandalised tree at Corbiere needs to be removed, says trust

Damaged tree at CorbiereNational Trust for Guernsey
National Trust for Guernsey said the tree would need to be removed which was an unplanned expense

A tree at Corbiere has been vandalised, National Trust for Guernsey has said.

Mike Brown, from the trust, said they would feel the impact of the £1,000 cost of removing the tree.

The trust described the damage as "so sad on so many levels" and a "destruction of nature and desecration of our beautiful island".

Mr Brown said: "There are a lot of people... who are working extremely hard to preserve our environment and our natural beauty.

"It is so upsetting when somebody needlessly and mindlessly just destroys nature."

