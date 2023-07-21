Guernsey-inspired mural painted at seafront kiosk
A new mural has been installed at Richmond Kiosk in Vazon Bay, Guernsey.
Local artist Tiffany Matthews wanted to bring some colour and brightness to the area where she walks her dog.
Ms Matthews said the response to the mural had been "incredible" and had made her want to paint more murals around the island.
The artist said it meant "everything" to bring a Guernsey-inspired mural to the kiosk.
She said: "Basically, it was just an idea I've had for a while, and I always come down here with my dog, I love it.
"Honestly, you go around different parts of the world, and there's so much art in all these places. I used to live in Norway, and Stavanger is covered in street art, and people go there to see the street art."
She added: "I think if I did any more kiosks, they'd have to be Guernsey-themed as well, definitely.
"I'm so overwhelmed by the response, it's been incredible, genuinely, so positive, and it just makes me want to paint more."
