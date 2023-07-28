Guernsey bowel screening and home test kits reintroduced
Bowel cancer screening and at home testing kits have been reintroduced across Guernsey.
Bowel Cancer Guernsey said it had worked alongside Public Health to "pack and prepare" home test kits for islanders aged between 60 and 70.
The Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kits were sent out by Health and Social Care.
Those eligible are also invited to use the screening programme every two years.
Bowel Cancer Guernsey said the screening and home testing kits were paused due to COVID in 2020 and the Bowel Cancer Screening programme had been "stop-start" since then.
Anne Brouard, chairwoman for Bowel Cancer Guernsey, said the reintroduction would provide a "vital free service" to those in the age category.
She said: "Prevention and early detection save lives and we urge those who are eligible to utilise the home testing kits as soon as possible after they receive one.
"We have been waiting for this important screening programme to re-commence and the FIT kits are a positive step in detecting blood in your poo which if found, may lead to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of bowel cancer as soon as possible."
The charity said instructions were provided in the kits, and samples would be tested by the Pathology Lab in the island's hospital.
