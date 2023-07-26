Extra needs allowance reminder issued in Guernsey
The States of Guernsey has issued a reminder of the criteria islanders need to meet to receive an Extra Needs Allowance.
Islanders receiving income support or who have a health condition which causes additional costs related to energy, laundry or food can apply.
The allowance does not apply to those on the severe disability benefit.
A claim for the allowance of up to £20 extra per week can be made whilst claiming for income support.
Deputy Peter Roffey, president of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, said the states recognised it had been an "extraordinary period of increased costs" for those "already struggling".
He said: "The committee is therefore reminding people of the support available to them within the scope of the income support scheme.
"This also includes support for those who fall just outside income support levels."
The States said islanders who fell outside the income support levels by up to £60 a week could have their medical and para-medical costs covered through the scheme if they also had savings of less than:
- £3,500 for a single person below pension age or £6,000 for a single person of pension age
- £6,000 for a single person or couple with one or more children or a couple below pension age
- £8,000 for a couple, one or both of whom are of pension age
Medical support covered could include prescription charges and visits to the GP, physiotherapist, osteopath, chiropractor, and chiropodist.
"I strongly encourage islanders who are struggling to make ends meet to contact our Income Support team to explore these, and other, options that may be available to them," Mr Roffey said.
