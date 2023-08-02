Guernsey marine ambulance returns six months after fault
A marine ambulance in Guernsey has returned to full operational duty after suffering mechanical failures.
Flying Christine III has been out of action since February, due to a gearbox failure, with service vessels - including the RNLI - standing in.
Guernsey St John Ambulance & Rescue Service (SJARS) confirmed the vessel had undergone "extensive sea trials" and returned to work on Friday.
Stuart Malley, SJARS operations lead, thanked its volunteers.
He said: "I would like to thank the volunteers from the St Peter Port Lifeboat and the crews of the Brecqhou Chief, Access Challenger and the pilot boat who have all helped St John maintain lifeline medical cover for the other islands.
"They have responded to emergencies around the clock, leaving their jobs and their families, often in the middle of the night to assist us."
A total of 31 marine missions were embarked on during the Flying Christine's absence - 21 to Sark, eight to Herm and two to visiting cruise ships.
SJARS said although the repair was delayed due to a global supply chain crisis, upgrades to the boat's electronics and cosmetics were able to be done.
CEO Mark Mapp said the work completed would extend the vessel's "operational life".
"After extensive delays, which have been beyond our control I am pleased that the Flying Christine is back in operation as a dedicated, purpose built marine ambulance which has a devoted clinical area and inbuilt medical equipment, designed to enhance patient care and the patient experience," he said.
