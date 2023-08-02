Guernsey's booming population calls for housing rethink, deputy says
A politician has warned Guernsey's housing and infrastructure policies are likely to need a radical rethink in line with the island's increasing population.
The island's population has risen by the highest amount in a decade.
The census revealed how as of 30 September 2022, 64,231 people lived on Guernsey, up 1% on the previous year.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said a "conversation" was needed around remodelling housing policy.
Ms De Sausmarez, president of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, added: "It's not just about housing, it's about what kind of infrastructure we need to support that housing.
"For example, our transport infrastructure - that doesn't scale up so we need to make sure we are using our transport infrastructure as efficiently as possible and adapting to make it as efficient as possible," she said.
"We need to think about our energy infrastructure."
Ms de Sausmarez has said previously challenges facing the housing market were "deep-rooted and complicated".
A solution to the issues, highlighted as "systemic failures" in July with the publication of the Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) housing plan, include lack of affordability, a deficit in available homes and a surplus of derelict buildings.
Ms de Sausmarez said at the time the problem required States committees, private developers and landlords to "pull together to bring about positive change".
Figures in the report revealed an average-priced property now costs more than 16.3 times as much as average earnings, compared to 16 in Jersey and 8.3 in England.
The authors of the report stated Guernsey had "suffered from systemic unaffordability for more than two decades" and "it will need to become more responsive to residents' needs and therefore more affordable">
Ms de Sausmarez said on Wednesday that people's housing needs had also changed from a generation ago, when family units were most in demand.
She added: "We need much more in the way of one or two bedroom units now.
"And we also need homes that will support people as they get older and meet their needs as well."
