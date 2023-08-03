Alderney Airport cafe to reopen after new operator found
The cafe at Alderney Airport is to reopen after a new operator was found at short notice.
Guernsey Ports said it had reached an agreement with Alderney restaurant Old Barn to provide food and beverage services at the airport from Friday.
The previous operator terminated its contract at short notice on Monday, according to Guernsey Ports.
Guernsey Ports said the agreement with Old Barn is to take over the cafe for a fixed term.
It said a full tender process for a long-term vendor would take next year after the airport's redevelopment.
James Underwood, head of commercial at Guernsey Ports, said: "We are extremely grateful for all the interest and offers of assistance we have received in recent days from across the Alderney community.
"We wanted to get a new food and beverage service in place before the start of Alderney Week and we look forward to working with the Old Barn."
Steve Roberts, a States member for the island, had said the closure of the cafe last week "could not have come at a worse time".
