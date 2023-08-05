Guernsey's Asian hornet trackers focus on four areas
- Published
Islanders are being asked to report sightings of Asian hornets in areas thought to contain nests of the invasive species.
Six sites in Guernsey have been identified based on recent sightings, with two nests found in the past week.
Four more areas - Bordeaux, Oatlands, Cobo/Vazon and Saints/Icart road - are now being targeted.
Anyone who sees an Asian hornet in those places is asked to take a photo and report it as soon as possible.
The hornet feeds on honey bees by biting the heads off and eating the rest of the insect, with a detrimental impact on pollination of native plants.
In its spring trapping campaign, the Guernsey Asian Hornet Team said it had captured a total of 37 queens, before confirming it was thought to have been 38, a figure three times higher than last year.
The States-backed group said of the queens - there were "always some that evade the traps or arrive later" who would be building large secondary nests.
It said once located the nests would be safely dealt with.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.