Guernsey charity appeals for sites to plant native trees
- Published
A Guernsey charity has appealed for sites where native trees and hedges can be planted.
Guernsey Trees for Life is looking for places to plant at least 30 trees or 50m (160ft) of hedging.
The group said it had planted 1,514 trees and 19,977 hedge plants in the last two seasons.
It said: "Planting trees will not, by itself, halt climate change but they can, amongst other benefits, mitigate some of the negative effects."
The group said this included "providing cooling shade and shelter, keeping our air clean and mopping up some of our carbon dioxide emissions".
The charity, which offers subsidised native plants, is also looking for volunteers to help with planting sessions.
