Guernsey Para-cyclist back in saddle thanks to e-trike
- Published
A Guernsey Para-cyclist with a brain condition, has been given an e-trike, to regain her fitness.
Sophie Veron, 29, hopes to rejoin the British Cycling development squad and race in national events after health issues stopped her from training.
She suffers from hydrocephalus, which affects her coordination and balance and was given the bike by the Medical Specialist Group (MSG).
She has had multiple brain surgeries and chronic fatigue since being a teen.
Last year, she made it to the final 18 out of 1,000 applicants for the British Para-cycling squad, but health issues got in the way.
She tried out the electric e-trike at an inclusive cycling event in April and fell in love with it.
She said: "The trike has given me freedom to get back on the road and feel the joy of pedalling.
"I'm aiming for the Guernsey's Big Triathlon Party in September."
MSG chief Jon Buckland said: "Sophie is an inspirational and determined young woman who has overcome many obstacles.
"We were happy to help her regain her fitness and achieve her dreams."
