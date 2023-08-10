Alderney gets new sports court for racquet game
A new sports facility has been built in Alderney for the first time in 15 years, costing about £70,000.
The Alderney Sports Foundation has funded the island's first padel court, built at the tennis club.
Padel, which has become popular over the past decade, is described as a tennis-squash hybrid.
Simon Brazier, chair of the foundation's trustees, said Guernsey's padel team was helping to set up the sport on the island.
"They've been very supportive and generous with their time," Mr Brazier said.
"Some of them are coming over next week to do a display exhibition match here and some clinics with some of the people on the island here."
The game, described as a mixture between tennis and squash, is played in teams of two on a court that allows players to hit the ball after it bounces back off the wall.
Mr Brazier said the sport was great for all ages and abilities.
"Padel tennis is so accessible, not just for young people, but also for people who are slightly older, who've got less mobility, it's typically played as doubles so it is a really good sport to get all sorts of people playing," he said.
