Guernsey Police warn dog owners after rise in attacks
- Published
Dog owners are being urged to take more responsibility for their pets after a rise in dog attacks in Guernsey.
Guernsey Police said it had received 52 reports of out-of-control dogs causing near misses, injury to people or deaths or injury to livestock.
Det Sgt Adam Miller said the force had "certainly seen an increase" but it was difficult to determine why.
He reminded dog owners to ensure they kept their animals under control at all times.
"Livestock [are] getting attacked quite a lot," he said.
"It has a real impact particularly if it's a farmer - we've seen that where multiple animals have been injured because dogs haven't been under control as they've walked past.
"We've had dogs that have been on a lead and they've been attacked by a dog that's not under control, owner not in sight, and that's someone's pet who has been injured there.
"There are reasonable steps that people could take to prevent that from happening."
Det Sgt Miller said there was "nothing that we've seen" to suggest certain breeds were more prone to attacks than others.
"Each circumstance is so different," he added.
Guernsey Police advised dog owners to:
- Make sure you know where your dog is at all times
- Be confident there is no livestock nearby if taking your dog off a lead
- Keep your dog on a lead if they do not return promptly on command
- Remember you are responsible for the control of all dogs if walking multiple animals
- Make sure your home is secure
