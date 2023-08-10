Passengers trialling electric bus in Guernsey
- Published
Passengers in Guernsey are taking part in a trial of a new electric bus.
The emission-cutting vehicle will run until 18 August to test its suitability, the States said.
The blue and white vehicle will run on the 11,12, 91 and 92 routes.
Adrian Gabriel, vice president of Environment and Infrastructure, said the trial, was part of a 2020 commitment by the States to lower emissions by 57% before 2030.
He said: "I haven't seen the purchase price of the vehicle yet so we're trialling it physically first to see if it's actually suitable.
"It is an increased cost but sometimes you have to spend to save.
"I certainly wouldn't want to see the fares go up and ridership go down. For me it's about getting as many people as we can on to the buses, using public transport."
Kevin Jackman, operations manager at bus firm CT Plus Guernsey, said a key part of the trial was testing the vehicle on the island's narrow roads.
He said: "Electric or zero emissions is the future and the sooner we can get there the better for everyone on the island."
The trial bus has more standing room and fewer seats than the current vehicles, Mr Gabriel said.
He added underground ducts had been installed at the bus depot to facilitate electric charging points in preparation for the electric vehicles.
