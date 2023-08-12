Guernsey Air Display line-up confirmed
- Published
The full line-up for Guernsey's Air Display has been announced.
The Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were confirmed in March to be taking part in the annual display.
Now the full line-up has been confirmed by organisers.
The event on 14 September will also see displays from Rich Goodwin and his Muscle Biplane, Team Raven, and a flypast from a 201 squadron Poseidon.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.