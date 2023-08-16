Guernsey unemployment levels rise slightly, States says
Unemployment levels in Guernsey have risen slightly, the States has reported.
The latest figures showed the total number of unemployed islanders increased to 288 at the end of June 20 - eight more than the previous month.
There were an additional 16 people looking for work compared to June 2022, the statistics showed.
In 2022, the States had said unemployment levels in Guernsey were at their lowest since June 2008.
The States said that last month the Job Centre advertised 347 jobs.
