Justice ministry MP makes first visit to Bailiwick of Guernsey
- Published
An MP who is part of the UK Ministry of Justice has made his first official visit to the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
Mike Freer, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, met with representatives in Guernsey and Sark on a three-day visit to the islands.
The Ministry of Justice acts as the islands' link to the UK Government.
Mr Freer said the visit meant he could "explore inter-island relationships and their constitutional relationships with the UK in more depth".
He is set to meet with Alderney representatives later in the year.
President of the Policy and Resources Committee, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said it was "important" for the MP to "see the islands for himself to gain a better understanding of the bailiwick".
He added: "We have been able to cover a range of topics during the meetings in Guernsey, including our interests in new UK trade agreements being negotiated by the UK post-Brexit and various social and economic policy objectives."
Chair of Sark's Policy and Finance Committee, Conseiller John Guille, said Mr Freer had met a number of people including members of Chief Pleas and the Seigneur.
"I was happy to welcome him to the island on behalf of Sark's government and found our discussions to be interesting and productive."
Mr Freer said: "The programme for my first trip to the bailiwick has given me an opportunity to see some of the similarities and differences between the islands, explore inter-island relationships and their constitutional relationships with the UK in more depth, and to understand the current priorities for each government."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.