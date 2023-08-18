More than 200 Guernsey people prescribed activities by GPs
GPs in Guernsey prescribed social activities to more than 200 islanders in 2022, figures show.
Bailiwick Social Prescribing is a scheme that aims to improve people's physical and mental health by giving them free or low-cost non-medical support.
These include activities such as sport, gardening and art.
Last year 70% of people who were referred took up the opportunity, Guernsey's government said.
Figures from last year revealed more than 300 people had been prescribed the activities in 2021.
It was launched in July 2021 and funding for the scheme is secured until 2024, and the health improvement commission plans to grow the project further.
Scheme lead Dr Louise Brook previously said it was a "much-needed treatment option".
