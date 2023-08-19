Guernsey States prioritises housing issues in work plan
Proposals have been published on the States' strategic priorities with a focus on housing.
Three portfolios were agreed in May and in July the government plan was debated.
The Policy & Resources Committee said there was a "clear message" in the debate of the "criticality of greater availability and affordability of housing".
Plans include a general housing law and setting out development sites.
The States said: "Providing and facilitating the development of more housing of all tenures, including key worker housing, is an important part of delivering all three of the portfolios of work."
The three priority areas are public service resilience, security and governance; housing, infrastructure and the economy; and sustainable health and care services.
'Accelerating delivery'
The committee also resolved to seek members' support to invest in the regeneration of the Bridge area for housing and associated flood defence work.
The work plan proposals will be debated in October at the same time as the capital portfolio, which sets out the States' major infrastructure projects.
The funding and investment plan, which examines the likely cost of delivering public services and government obligations over the next 10 years, will also be debated.
Deputy Bob Murray, the Policy & Resources Committee's lead for the government work plan, said: "Accelerating the pace of change in the delivery of public services and the provision of health and social care is critical.
"So too is investment in the economy and infrastructure. This is reflected in the policy letter, and supported by the approach the Committee is setting out to make greater progress on housing supply and affordability."
